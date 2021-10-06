Modern covid vaccine in the spotlight with a series of news on side effects such as myocarditis, second dose, effectiveness. Meanwhile, the measures taken by those who have decided to suspend it for certain age groups. To outline the picture are the “preliminary analyzes” of new data – the European Medicines Agency (Ema) to Adnkronos Health informs – relating to the reports of undesirable cardiac effects following the administration of doses of mRna vaccines: not only Moderna, therefore, but also Pfizer.

These are reports “from Nordic countries” including Sweden and Denmark: the notes “indicate the possibility that the risk of myocarditis in younger men may be higher after a second dose of Spikevax”, Moderna’s vaccine, “compared to a second dose of Pfizer – BioNTech’s Comirnaty, “although further evaluation is required.”

Modern vaccine and second dose

The EMA “will evaluate the new data to determine if it is necessary to update the current recommendations in the product information”, after Sweden and Denmark announced the precautionary suspension of the administration of the Spikevax vaccine, in the populations under 30 and under 18, respectively. In fact, there are “increasing reports of side effects such as myocarditis and pericarditis”, explained the Swedish Public Health Agency, while specifying that “the risk of being affected by these side effects is very low”.

“In July 2021 – recall from the European Medicines Agency – the Prac concluded that myocarditis and pericarditis, inflammatory heart conditions, can occur in very rare cases after vaccination with Comirnaty or Spikevax, more often after the second dose and in younger men “. For this “the committee recommended listing both conditions as side effects in the product information for these vaccines, along with a warning to raise awareness among health professionals and people receiving these vaccines. Health care professionals also received a notice” in matter.

Now, the EU regulatory body continues, “the Prac’s conclusions are supported by new data analyzes from Nordic countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden), which show myocarditis occurs more frequently after the second dose of Comirnaty and Spikevax “. But “the preliminary analyzes” also suggest “the possibility that the risk of myocarditis in younger men may be higher after a second dose of Spikevax compared to a second dose of Comirnaty, although further evaluation of the data is required. “

Modern vaccine suspended in Sweden and Denmark among young people

Modern covid vaccine suspended among young people in Sweden and Denmark. Sweden has decided to stop feeding for people born in 1991 and after. And this is because of the risk of possible rare side effects, such as myocarditis. “The Swedish Public Health Agency has decided to suspend the use of Moderna’s Spikevax * vaccine for all those born after 1991 for precautionary reasons,” said a statement.

“Reports of side effects such as myocarditis and pericarditis are on the rise. However – it is specified – the risk of being affected by these side effects is very low. “The health agency said it had recommended the administration of Pfizer / BioNtech’s Comirnaty * vaccine instead. People born in 1991 or later who already have received a first dose of Moderna, about 81,000 people will receive the second dose of a different vaccine. Earlier this week, the Swedish health agency explained that people aged 12 to 15 will only receive the Pfizer vaccine / BioNtech.

Modern vaccine, high efficacy 7 months after second dose

The effectiveness of the mRna anti-Covid vaccines – Pfizer and Moderna – remains high over time, 7 months after the second dose. It falls, however, in front of the Delta variant. These are some of the data released by the Higher Institute of Health (Iss), based on the fourth report by the Iss-Ministry of Health Working Group ‘Covid-19 vaccine surveillance’.

At least in the general population for which, “7 months after the second dose” of the vaccine, there is no significant reduction in efficacy in terms of protection from infection (symptomatic or asymptomatic), which remains at 89%. hospitalization and death, protection remains high (96% and 99%) 6 months after the second dose “.

The data of more than 29 million people who received at least one dose of the mRna vaccine were examined, followed through August 29, 2021, the ISS reports. The efficacy – he specifies – was evaluated by comparing the incidence of infections (symptomatic and asymptomatic), hospitalizations and deaths at different time intervals after the second dose with that observed in the 14 days after the first dose, considered as a control period.

The effectiveness of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines falls ahead of the Delta variant. “Comparing the data between January and June 2021, the period in which the Alpha” variant of the coronavirus predominated, “with those between July and August, the Delta” variant “prevalence, a reduction in the effectiveness” of mRna anti-Covid vaccines emerges. “against infection from 84.8% to 67.1%. The efficacy against hospitalizations remains high (91.7% against 88.7%)”.

“The apparent reduction in the effectiveness of vaccines in preventing infection – the experts specify – could be due to the time elapsed since vaccination and / or to a decreased effectiveness against the Delta variant. Possible behavioral changes, following the relaxation of other preventive measures (use of masks, physical distancing) “.