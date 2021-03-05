Sharjah (WAM)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, President of the University of Sharjah, the College of Law at the University of Sharjah is organizing on March 9th, an international scientific conference entitled “Modern Technology, One of the Contemporary Legal Challenges,” with the participation of scholars and researchers from the UAE, Syria, and Egypt. , Algeria, Jordan, and the United States of America.

The conference will hold seven scientific sessions, discussing practical problems and legal challenges of modern technology, including artificial intelligence systems and technical applications, and presenting legislation related to modern technology and its applications. The conference includes 5 parallel sessions that start after the opening session, then conclude with a session that includes the most important findings and recommendations, after discussing the research presented, so that the conference comes out with important recommendations for the Emirati and Arab communities, the most important of which is the introduction of legislative amendments to legal systems in all areas related to artificial intelligence.