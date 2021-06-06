Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Family Development Foundation organized a number of workshops on how to deal with modern technologies and use them in the best way to develop skills and complete work, in addition to entertainment and entertainment, including the “Use it right” workshop. These workshops stem from the Foundation’s constant keenness to achieve sustainable social development for a conscious family and a cohesive society, and to educate and educate family members in various areas of life, especially modern ones.

The “Use it Right” workshop, presented by Coach Munira Al-Kiyumi, a psychologist at the Family Development Foundation, aims to enhance the importance of modern technologies in our daily lives, and review the general impact of technology on family relationships, in addition to identifying the pros and cons of social media.

Al Kiyumi reviewed a number of examples and models that contribute to strengthening family relations through modern technologies, including joint play between family members and the use of electronic games, as spending free time and entertainment together helps promote common interests. She discussed the negative impact of excessive and unconscious use of social media and technology on family relationships, as excessive isolation behind screens for long periods and the absence of direct communication between family members affect the quality of family life.