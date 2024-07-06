Cairo (dpa)

The Egyptian football club Modern Sport (formerly Modern Future) announced today the death of its player Ahmed Refaat after a sharp deterioration in his health at the age of 31.

The club stated on its official Facebook page that the player’s health condition had deteriorated severely and he was subsequently transferred to the hospital, where he passed away.

Rafat had suffered a sudden cardiac arrest during a match for his team against Al Ittihad Alexandria last March, after which he was immediately transferred to the hospital and remained under observation and medical care. It was decided that he would leave the hospital last April after his medical condition stabilized, to remain under observation but at home. The player had recently appeared in the team’s training, specifically on June 24, to support the team before facing El Gouna in the 28th round of the Egyptian League.

Rafat played for Enppi, Zamalek, Al-Ittihad Alexandria and Al-Masry clubs, and played for Al-Wahda in the ADNOC Professional League on loan. He also played five international matches with the Egyptian national team.