The Dutch Labor Inspectorate raided twelve fast-food restaurants throughout the country during the night from Tuesday to Wednesday. The target are cleaners who, whether illegally or illegally, work late nights for pitiful wages. Several illegal employees were found. It A.D watched. “They are victims. But they often don't realize that.”
Zed Fasel
