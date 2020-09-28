A sports and tourism cluster will be built in the Khekhtsira district near Khabarovsk. The investment project includes ski slopes and slopes, a biathlon complex, hotels, a cottage community for athletes, restaurants and cafes.

The completion of the first stage is possible within a year: a modern ski resort is planned to be launched in the 2021/22 season, reports IA AmurMedia with reference to the press service of the governor and the government of the Khabarovsk Territory.

“By the next winter season, we are ready to provide the resort with modern infrastructure at the expense of our own investments: lifts, a snowmaking system, a garage, office buildings and other things necessary to receive athletes and vacationers,” said Sergei Grishin, director of the Center for Innovative Technologies of Khabarovsk.

The possibility of creating a PSEDA is being considered, which will help to attract investors at various stages through preferences and benefits. To date, the volume of investments in the creation of a sports and tourism cluster is estimated at more than 12.5 billion rubles.

Recall that in a small area of ​​virgin taiga in the suburbs of Khabarovsk, the number of tigers has almost doubled. Seven predators now live on the spurs of the Bolshoi and Maly Khekhtsir, noted in the Federal State Budgetary Institution “Zapovednoye Priamurye”.

The low mountain range Khekhtsir is located 12-30 km south of Khabarovsk, 3 km south of the village of Bychikha. It splits into two massifs – a larger and more mountainous western massif with a maximum height of 950 m (Bolshoi Khekhtsir) and a small hilly eastern massif with a maximum height of 413 m (the so-called Maly Khekhtsir).