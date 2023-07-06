“Modern physics essentially lives in the imagination,” since science has turned to issues whose graphic representation is more difficult and requires a more sophisticated intellectual exercise, said researcher Gerardo Herrera Corral.

The physicist, specialized in elementary particles, in an interview with the day, about his most recent book, Twilight Zone: Hyperspace and modern physics (Taurus), explained that his discipline “presents ideas that we can no longer represent simply in a painting or in a sculpture.”

Herrera Corral (Delicias, Chihuahua, 1963) outlined that her book is dedicated to one of the aspects of modern physics: research on the possible existence of a fifth dimension, one of the challenges of that science, which she experiences in the Large Collider. of Hadrons, where he works, and in other large laboratories.

He explained that space is currently understood in three dimensions: “We can move in X, Y or Z, three spatial dimensions, but nothing prevents the existence of a fourth that we do not perceive, beyond time, which we now also conceive. as a dimension. The possibility of existence of other of them is what we call ‘hyperspace’ or an amplified space”.

The doctor in physics from the University of Dortmund added that “imagination began to create new scenarios. Quantum mechanics and the theory of relativity require us to think about phenomena that we can no longer represent in a simple way and we have to use resources that make it a little more viable.

“This is the case of more dimensions, the extra ones: fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth. We have to do a different exercise of imagination than what we were used to if we want to think about these issues of modern physics.”

He said that physics “changed since the Renaissance, when the possibility that our planet was not the center of the universe began to be considered, but that it revolved around the Sun. subjects, but also the terms in which we think.

Herrera Corral maintained that as a popularizer of science one of his objectives is to eradicate the enormous lack of information and “the impression that phenomena such as the pandemic showed us the importance of biology and the idea of ​​what is useful as relevant”, since he said that The fight against the virus (SARS-CoV-2) would not have been possible without physics.

He explained that “the first step in the development of a vaccine is to determine the three-dimensional structure of the molecules of neuraminidase, the spike protein of the virus, and this was only possible with the use of particle accelerators, which produce light.”

Thanks to the electron accelerator in Shanghai, the first to elucidate this structure, and later to a synchrotron in England and the one in Germany “it was possible to determine the three-dimensional structure of the molecules that make up the virus and design chemicals that neutralize it. It was not only the work of biologists, but of interdisciplinary collaboration, in which modern physics was fundamental.

“It may be a reality that physics topics are increasingly inaccessible to people, but precisely what we try to do with the writing of accessible books is to give people tools so that they can understand newspapers, the news. It is important.”

With her most recent book, Herrera Corral tries to recover the meaning of the words: “‘Unknown dimension’ has been subject to much abuse, that is, the possibility that there are dimensions that we do not know about has made it possible to justify the existence of supernatural phenomena or to attribute them to everything we don’t understand.”

He clarified that the concept refers to “the possibility that there are spatial or temporal dimensions beyond those we know and it is a matter of study for physicists, of serious scientific research, which should and can be handled in an educated way, avoiding the esoteric connotation that has been given to it”.

The associate researcher at the European Center for Nuclear Research indicated that his book is aimed at the general public. Although it is not for scholars of the subject, it is for people with “some information on some of the topics that are in the word of mouth, who are informed about what is happening in the world and are interested in modern physics topics.” .

“I have always believed that the new generations have an enormous interest in science. The book has a double function: on the one hand, to satisfy the natural curiosity of young people and, on the other, to open their horizons to the possibility of a career and a life dedicated to physics. It informs about some of the topics of modern physics, both theoretical and experimental, because it can be useful when choosing what to pursue.”

He stressed that “young people interested in science demand material, books, perhaps audiovisual media; conversation, they want to listen to talks, conferences, consume material and one objective of writing is to provide it to them”.