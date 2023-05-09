Not horses should go over the obstacles in the future, but the prevented riders. The progress of modern pentathlon is taking giant strides. The imaginary officer devised by Pierre de Coubertin, the founder of the modern Olympic Games, who loses his horse in enemy territory and struggles through swimming and running with a sword and small-caliber pistol, becomes a ninja warrior.

The farewell of the sport of show jumping at the Olympic Games in Paris next year should not be the farewell of the sport or at least of the sports association UIPM from Olympia. Instead of the sporting comrade with hooves and mane, bridled from behind and beaten with whip and fists in Tokyo 2021, Modern Pentathletes will deal with obstacles from the world of obstacles in the future beyond 2024.

If you watch the RTL television station, you may have gained an insight into it. At “Ninja Warrior Germany”, the strongest show in Germany, there is a lot of climbing, balancing, swinging – and falling into pools of water. Failure is part of the competition. In the version of the Japanese game show “Sasuke” introduced in 2016, it took five years for the first contestant to clear all the obstacles of a course. Ninja is the shortest of the various obstacle disciplines.

According to Pentathlon President Klaus Schormann, the agreement between the Pentathlon Association and World Obstacle to designate the World Championships in Ghent (Belgium) in September and the Ninja World Cup in Orlando (Florida) in July as events of the UIMP should make the new, TV-friendly and merge sport open to mass participation with the prestige and legacy of the Olympic Games.







That could be the salvation if the ninja spectacle were limited to a fifth of the competition. However, one can assume that the marketers of World Obstacle will not stop at putting their foot in the door to the Olympics.

With the power of ratings and money, her show will soon break the mold of convention. Why still show swimming, fencing and laser run, a biathlon with no skis and no balls, when the audience can get more and more action on crazy obstacles? Instead of creating a super modern pentathlon, the sport will probably look very old on the big stage.