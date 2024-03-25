AAt first they were everywhere, the chameleon-like LED lights that changed color at the push of a button. Some people converted their entire apartment to a lighting system controlled by a smartphone; white light seemed far too boring for some given the technical possibilities. Such a gimmick was fun for a while, but then most households left it as usual. Depending on personal taste, cold or warm white lamps still end up in the shopping basket. They may provide sufficient brightness, but the health-promoting effect that light can have on the human organism has rarely played a role in purchasing decisions.

Possibly a mistake, because it has been proven that both daytime performance and sleep quality at night depend significantly on the light to which a person is exposed. The reason for this is photosensitive ganglion cells on the retina, which were only discovered in the 1990s. These cells react particularly sensitively to blue light with a wavelength of 480 nanometers, the portion of light that is particularly strong in the spectrum of a bright sunny day and suppresses the production of the sleep hormone melatonin.