Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh visited the Yerwada Jail in Pune on the first day of the new year and met the prisoners. Talked to them and listened to their problems and gave them confidence to solve them. Deshmukh visited the entire jail and while talking to reporters, he said that the conditions of the jail are very good. There will be scope for improvement in these and wherever. That too will be met.

Corona did not increase in jail

Deshmukh said that all the jails of Maharashtra including Yerwada jail also did a very good job in preventing the spread of corona epidemic. Although some cases of corona had come up in the state prisons in the early days, but the way it was done under control after that, it is praiseworthy. With the help of prison officials and doctors, the epidemic was stopped from spreading in the prison. For this I heartily greet all the jail staff and doctors.

Modern jail will be built in Maharashtra

Anil Deshmukh said that the number of inmates in the jails in the state is very high. In many jails this number is more than 3 times. In such a way, how to provide good environment to the prisoners This subject will also be considered. Apart from this, the proposal to build a new jail was also discussed with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister a few days ago. In such a situation, the government will seriously consider the proposal to build a modern prison in the state.