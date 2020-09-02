If the daughter is unique then her name should also be something special. Also, if this name matches the first letter of its zodiac name, then the icing on the cake. Our fervor over the name goes on round the clock, and every name that we come across does not seem to us to be completely arbitrary. The name should be something that sits right on the personality of the child and the listener will also remember it at the first time. So, let’s try to make your mind a little easier with the name of the baby. We will also explain its meaning with every name.

These unique and mining names are also very special

If you like the name Meaningful, you can choose Adhya, Adita, Adrika, Agam, Arvi. Aashni, Atmika, Abirami, Aboli can also be good names for some unique names. Also Badrika, Bani, Bhagya, Bhargavi, Caroline, Chahat, Chandrani, Charuvi, Chitra, Daksha, Dhriti, Sound, Diva, Diva, Dayanda, Ekanshi, Elsa, Falguni, Fara, Jeena, Gitali, Gul, Haasini, Hansa, Idaya, Inaya, Ishani, Jia, Kairavi, Kanisha, Kashvi, Keya, Kiara, Kinjal, Lekha, Lily, Mahika, Mahia, Manali, Mannat, Marsha, Myra, Navya, Netra, Nitya, Ozal, Ojaswini, Palak, Pankhuri, Parinaz, Parijat, Prakriti, Prisha, Purvi, Reesha, Reet, Rati, Reha, Roopsa, Adara, Sara, Sejal, Shachi, Shanaya, Siya, Swara, Tanirika, Tanvi, Tilaka, Tiya, Udaya, Udita, Urvi, Vani, Names like Vanya, Vrishti, Yamaka, Yara, Yashvi, Zil etc. are trending. These names also have very beautiful meanings and they are easy to call and unique to listen to.

Also read: Combination vaccine will protect children from 6 diseases

Keep this in mind before choosing any name

Soon to become pregnant with these health tips



Whenever you keep a name for your baby, keep some things in mind. Name should be easy to call and beautiful to listen. If you want, you can also choose the name from ancient texts or religious texts. The Hindu religious texts contain the names of deities as well as the names of wives or daughters of sages of that time. They are very unique and meaningful. You can choose a name for the baby from here too. Never choose unnameable names to keep the name unique. The name affects the personality, so always keep the name carefully.

Also read: What should women eat after Caesarean operation and what should be the distance made from it

Do this yoga for problem free pregnancy

So hopefully you must have made up your mind by looking at this list, which of these names suits your beloved daughter and is also close to your heart. Name selection is really difficult because while some names seem to be very common, others are quite complex. There may be a disturbance in their pronunciation. In such a situation, the above names can help in your decision.