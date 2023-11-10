F-16 fighters will not change the situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), since there is nowhere to place them and there is no one to control them. The portal wrote about this on November 9 Modern Diplomacy.

“Ukraine wants from 100 to 150 F-16s. In reality, they have nowhere to place them, and few qualified pilots to fly them,” the publication says.

It is noted that the old models of American fighters that were promised to Ukraine will not change the situation on the battlefield, including due to the inability to compete with Russian aircraft and the dense coverage of Russian air defense (air defense).

Modern Diplomacy indicates that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are currently experiencing a “catastrophic” shortage of manpower. At the same time, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has likely lost the support of his generals. The successful offensive actions of Russia, along with the exhaustion of any hopes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces for military success, give an understanding of the hopelessness of the situation not to generals, but also to ordinary soldiers, the article says.

Earlier, on November 1, the head of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, indicated that the Russian air defense system would be able to shoot down all the F-16s promised to Ukraine in 20 days. He clarified that, despite the supply of new types of NATO weapons, the Kiev regime is being defeated.

On October 11, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, following a meeting of the contact group of Western countries on arms supplies to Ukraine, said that F-16 fighter-bombers would be transferred no earlier than next spring.

European countries plan to begin transferring fighter jets to Kyiv in the first quarter of 2024. At this time, Ukraine hopes to receive 19 F-16 aircraft from Denmark. Subsequently, the Netherlands and Belgium will also supply fighters to Kyiv. According to some reports, in total, by 2025, Ukraine should receive at least 61 fighter aircraft from its partners.

Western countries increased military and financial support for Ukraine with the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022. The decision to launch it was made due to the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops.