Saeed Ahmed (Ajman)

Abdul Rahman Muhammad Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, confirmed that the “Al Dar” initiative launched by the department aims to give those who are planning to build their new homes an opportunity to learn about modern and modern designs that keep pace with urban development. He said, that the initiative includes modern designs that comply with the requirements and needs of the national families, saves a lot of amounts and construction costs, and provides them with many details related to the stages of construction, pointing out that the department has allocated a guide that includes valuable information and detailed instructions for those coming to build their homes, within the framework of the municipality’s keenness. To adopt the principles of responsibility, provide exemplary services to all segments of society, and take into account their opinions and ideas about their new home.

Abdul Rahman Al Nuaimi

The department works to deliver the best information to those who are on the long construction journey, reduce the challenges ahead of them and participate in all stages, in order to come up with a house that matches their ambitions and meets their needs, and to facilitate the construction process, as communication was made with all segments of society to find out the requirements and needs, including the category of those who are about to build. The house, which is a large and important category, and the department was able to prepare a guide called “The House”, which represents a clear road map and a comprehensive and integrated guide for the home design journey, and work is underway to issue another guide related to the implementation phase, and prepare an integrated document that benefits this category.

The guide includes 4 chapters that include defining the owner’s needs, selecting the consultant, reviewing the design, preparing the final plans, in addition to providing a template that focuses on how to choose the consultant, determining the spaces, issuing the final plan and extracting the building permit.