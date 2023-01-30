That’s also handy. The modern car saves human lives through smart technology

Cars are getting safer all the time. You can see that in the EuroNCAP test results. It used to be quite normal for a car to simply score 2-3 stars. The maximum score was only for Volvos and Saabs. Four stars was fine. Today, many cars achieve the maximum rating of five stars. It has almost become the standard.

It is extra clever if you keep in mind that the NCAP is constantly tightening the rules. In other words: the maximum score of the Renault Laguna in 2002 is not worth much in 2023. You could see that on the Fiat Punto. In 2006 it was still ‘very safe’ as a Grande Punto, but in 2017 this car was suddenly good for zero stars.

Active – Passive safety

Well, that is often about passive safety. So how safe is a car if a crash occurs. Then there is also such a thing as active safety. These are features that prevent you from crashing. But there is another useful feature that is often underexposed is the Emergency Call system, also known as eCall. If the prevention systems were not sufficient and you still crash, the eCall system will inform the emergency services.

According to the National Police, this is happening more and more. In 2021 there were 13,183 eCalls. That reports BNR In 2022, this number rose to 18,240 eCalls. This is of course also because more and more cars are equipped with it. In 2012, hardly any were provided, a maximum of approximately 1%. Today, the system is mandatory on new cars.

Modern car saves lives (older less)

Thanks to this system, the emergency services are alerted more quickly, which can sometimes be the difference between being just in time and just too late. According to a calculation by the European Commission, it saves 2,500 human lives per year.

Then a small side note where BNR is very clever. You also see the system more and more often in the Netherlands. Yet we are not as safe as other countries in Europe, because we Dutch drive very old cars.

The fleet in the Netherlands is about the oldest in Europe. They are not yet Cuban practices, but because of the high tax burden we all drive around in old pastries. And that is actually very unsafe.

