Home page politics

From: Jacob von Sass

Split

The Ukrainian military is meticulously preparing for the announced counter-offensive. Modern main battle tanks from the West should help with this.

KIEV – In Ukraine, preparations for a major counter-offensive to recapture the territories occupied by Russia have been underway for some time now. Among other things, modern battle tanks from the West are to be used in this, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj had long asked for. For example, Germany is providing 18 Leopard 2 tanks and the United States is providing 31 Abrams tanks.

14 “Challenger 2” main battle tanks from Great Britain have now arrived at the front and should soon be deployed. The recordings show that Picture now released. On these you can see the Ukrainian military practicing the breakthrough of tank obstacles with the tanks. The so-called pyramid-shaped “dragon teeth” are used by the thousands by the Russians in the Ukraine war and are actually supposed to block the way for tanks.

With the British “Challenger 2” tank, the Ukrainian army wants to push back Russia. © via imago-images.de

Modern main battle tanks from the west: British “Challenger 2” will soon be used

For the “Challenger 2”, however, the locks do not seem to be an obstacle. With a shovel mounted in front of the tank, he can easily throw two “dragon teeth” aside. In addition, the British tracked vehicle can easily negotiate trenches dug by the Russian military on the front line. Mines also do little or no damage to the vehicle. The shovel also helps here to keep the exploding charge at a distance. So Ukraine seems to be well prepared for the part of the offensive against Putin’s troops.

Tanks, drones, anti-aircraft defenses: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

On further recordings shows Picturehow 50 “CV 90” armored personnel carriers roll on a train through Slovakia towards the Ukrainian border. Sweden makes this available to the government in Kiev. So far, however, it has been assumed that the Swedish tanks have long since arrived in the war zone. So the late delivery could be a reason for the delayed start of the Ukrainian counter-offensive. (Jacob of Sass)