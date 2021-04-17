Modern 5-match | Laura Salminen, who is aiming for an Olympic place in the 5-match, had enough drama at the World Cup weekend:

The investment kept the Olympic dreams alive.

In the modern Aiming for an Olympic place in a 5-match Laura Salminen finished 34th in the World Cup final in Sofia, Bulgaria on Saturday. The placement kept the Olympic dreams thinly alive, but the performance was overshadowed by other dramatic events.

Salminen’s coaching father Veikko Salminen was seriously injured in Sofia. His injuries require an ambulance flight to Finland. Such was made successful already during the weekend.

Veikko Salminen, who won Olympic bronze in the team competition in Munich in 1972, will have his hip cut in Tampere on Monday.

Laura Salminen was first excluded from the final race in Sofia, but she got there due to the withdrawal of another competitor.

The World Cup season ends in May in Hungary. Salminen is in reserve for the cup final.