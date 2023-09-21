The news of his final goodbye shook fans of Moderate a few weeks ago, when Jay Cavebetter known as Bryan Amadeusrevealed his departure from the iconic group to embark on new musical horizons.

The band, consequently, announced their separation, but before saying goodbye definitively, they will undertake an emotional farewell tour.

with the title “Goodbye friends”, Moderatto will embark on a series of presentations in different parts of Mexico as part of his farewell to the stage. On this tour, it has been confirmed that the band will not leave out its loyal audience in the Mexico City and will offer a spectacular concert to commemorate his legacy.

Moderatto, last concert in CDMX When and where?

Moderate plan a grand farewell in the Sport’s palace from Mexico City, a place that has already vibrated with his music on multiple occasions, leaving indelible memories in each performance.

The appointment is scheduled for March 23, 2024where the Mexican group promises to delight its followers with a repertoire full of its greatest hits.

Moderatto in CDMX: Presale and general sale of tickets

The most loyal fans have the opportunity to secure a place in this one-of-a-kind farewell. The ticket pre-sale for him Moderatto concert As part of his farewell tour, “Adiós Amigos”, he will begin on next Friday, September 22, 2023 and will be available to those who have Citibanamex cards.

For those who do not have a card from this bank, the general sale will be open from September 23, 2023. Both options will be available at 11:00 AMcentral Mexico time, via Ticketmaster.

Moderatto, last concerts in Mexico:

The Moderatto farewell tour has already given its first chords, with a start to the past September 10 in Pueblafollowed by an electrifying presentation in Villahermosa on September 15. However, this farewell does not stop here, since more dates have been announced in different places in the country.

Upcoming stops include:

– September 30 in Saltillo

– October 4 in Pachuca

– October 21 in Morelos

– November 4 in Mexicali

– March 23 in CDMX