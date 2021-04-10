Günther Jauch speaks on Saturday in the show that he would actually have moderated about his illness. The moderator says he hasn’t been vaccinated yet – but will when it’s his turn.

D.In his own words, TV presenter Günther Jauch, infected with corona, is doing well. The 64-year-old commented on the RTL live show on Saturday evening “Because they don’t know what’s happening” via video switch. Barbara Schöneberger escaped that the quiz master looked a little battered. Jauch looked composed: “It’s very simple. I – like two and a half million other Germans – fell ill with Covid-19 and suddenly noticed: I get a headache, I have a pain in my limbs, I am somehow not so well. I even did a quick test there. “

The first test was negative, however, said the Potsdam. “Everything OK. And the next day it was even worse. And then I did a PCR test. And then it just turned out that I was infected. ”Now he will simply adhere to the 14-day quarantine. “And if everything goes well, it will expire next Friday. And then I would be back on the next Saturday – if I then of course did a decent test, which is then negative – then again. “

Jauch, who is one of the advertising faces of the federal government’s vaccination campaign, made it clear that he had not yet been vaccinated. “Some people then see me with a plaster and say,” Oh, he was vaccinated and then he got Corona. ” Because my age isn’t quite enough (…), it will be like this: I’ll only be vaccinated when it’s my turn. I don’t know when it is yet. “