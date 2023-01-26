Surely, many remember the case of abandoned. The Blue Box game was presented as a possible spiritual successor to Silent Hill. However, after multiple controversies, today we don’t even know if this title exists. Now, the fans believe that The Day Before will follow this path.

The Day Before is a zombie MMO developed by Fntastic. However, no one has seen a specific gameplay of this title. Although this look was planned for the end of January, the studio announced a delay yesterday. And if that was not enough, one of the moderators of the official Discord of the title has indicated that he has never seen The Day Before in action. This was what he commented:

“Those who are wondering if the game is real, I am now wondering the same thing.”

The Day Before’s lead discord mod, who earlier announced the upcoming gameplay reveal, has said they now wonder if the game is real. They also confirm that the mod team have not seen any gameplay. https://t.co/tCWanVz0SP pic.twitter.com/y0QurxzdKX —Skill Up (@SkillUpYT) January 25, 2023

Not only has it been him, but no one on the Discord team has seen gameplay. This is how many believe that The Day Before might not exist, and the recent delay was just an excuse for not releasing the game. For its part, Fntastic has not issued any kind of statement on this subject.

While this is suspicious, Just because Discord moderators haven’t seen gameplay doesn’t mean the game doesn’t exist. We can only wait and see if The Day Before will or will not become the next abandoned. On related topics, you can check more about the delay of this title here.

Editor’s Note:

Considering the absurd excuse the developers gave for delaying The Day Before, everything seems possible nowadays. Considering that the game will be available until November, this year we will surely know if this title is real or not.

Via: Skill Up