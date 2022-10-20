Raquel Buenrostro, head of the Ministry of Economy, recalled that before high inflation rates An agreement was reached with businessmen to lower the prices of products from the basic basket.

“It is not an obligation or imposition of employers but a sign of cooperation with the mexican population. We give impetus to Good end With a social sense, we recommend responsible consumption by those who will go to the different establishments to make their purchases,” he said.

Meanwhile, Vicente Yáñez, president of the National Association of Self-Service and Department Stores (ANTAD), acknowledged in an interview that the high inflation, coupled with different external and internal threats to the economy, makes it foreseeable that the Good end and the Christmas season become the last good stages for domestic consumption before showing a slowdown.

“Especially towards the beginning of the year (there may be a slowdown). Our focus has to be there because inflation takes away growth; there are those who say that we have already reached the peak of inflation, but it is not well known,” he said.

He admitted that the real growth of ANTAD sales throughout the year has been overshadowed by the advance of inflation, since much of the growth in sales of self-service and department stores has been driven by price increases .

Andrea Yoalli Hernández, general administrator of Taxpayer Services of the SAT, announced that this year the tax draw where the consumer will be rewarded with 250 thousand pesos and the participating establishments with 260 thousand pesos.

Purchases over 250 pesos that are made with credit and debit bank cards will participate in the draw.

Vicente Yáñez called on the SAT to finally allow purchases with credit cards to participate in said draw this year. Department stores.

In another order, in an interview after the event, Francisco Cervantes, president of the CCE, said that in the negotiations for the increase in minimum salary businessmen will seek to guarantee a balance to avoid new inflationary peaks.

“We are with all the good disposition (to the increase), but also to take care of the balances, because it is useless to give a high percentage and that is then reflected in high prices and is a ladder that is not reached. We have to find what is the Balancebut we are going to discuss that at Conasami,” he said.

