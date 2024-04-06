“Moderating power” is “a poor coup interpretation”, says Moraes

STF has 9 to 0 to reject military intervention; the Court judges the constitutionality of the actions of the Armed Forces over other powers

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, from STF (Supreme Federal Court), voted on Friday (April 5, 2024) against the interpretation that the Armed Forces can interfere in the actions of the Three Powers. The judge said he considered that the military’s understanding as “moderating power” is “coup interpretation”.

“Exactly due to the need to guarantee the Democratic Rule of Law through the division of state functions into civil powers, never in the history of democratic countries has the Armed Forces been foreseen as one of the State Powers, or even more serious – as “coup interpretation” was intended in a pitiful, absurd and undemocratic way – there was never any provision for the Armed Forces as a “moderating power”, above the other powers of the State”, says an excerpt from the vote. Here's the complete (PDF – 206 kB).

The minister also declared that the preservation of civil supremacy is “essential to the Democratic Rule of Law”.

There are 9 votes to declare the possibility of military intervention unconstitutional. The trial began on virtual plenary (where ministers only cast votes) on March 29th and continues until Monday (April 8th).

Here is the voting score: