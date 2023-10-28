The productivity of fishermen in the Eastern Region increased significantly with the improvement of weather conditions, as various types of fish flocked to the local market, after the resumption of fishing trips at sea.

Fishermen and fish sellers in the eastern region said that they stopped working for three days, as a result of weather conditions, rainfall, strong winds, and high sea waves, noting that this stop did not significantly affect the local markets, nor did it cause an increase in fish prices. .

Citizen fisherman Hamad Al Zaabi, from the city of Kalba, stated that the eastern region witnessed during the past few days unstable weather conditions, heavy rains, high waves and gusts of wind, which caused the fishing movement to stop for three days or more, adding that the results of the stop are clear in Local markets where the supply of fresh fish is limited.

Citizen fisherman Muhammad Ali, from the Emirate of Fujairah, said, “The moderate weather and lower temperatures witnessed by the emirate, as a result of the heavy rains over the past days, will have a clear impact in raising the yield of fish in local markets, in addition to the multiplicity of its types in abundant quantities and prices.” Low, as fish head to the seas in moderately hot areas.” He added, “Fishermen are optimistic about the rainfall, and are optimistic about it, despite the cessation of fishing trips for days, and the decline in their daily harvest of fish.”

While a fishing worker in the Emirate of Fujairah, Abdul Razzaq Muhammad, said that their fishing was not greatly affected by the heavy rains during the past two days, and they were not exposed to material damage to the fishing boats or equipment. He stressed that the moderate climate and frequent weather depressions in the region work to attract large and diverse numbers of fish to the waters of the Fujairah Sea. He expressed the fishermen’s optimism about this improvement, as these favorable weather conditions enhance fishing opportunities and benefit them, and he expressed his optimism about the promising opportunities offered by the appropriate weather conditions for fishing in the Fujairah Sea in the coming days.

A fish seller in the Fujairah Fish Market, Abdul Rahman Muhammad, confirmed that the market has witnessed a gradual influx of different types of fish since yesterday morning, as a result of the return of fishermen to their usual fishing trips, and the continued improvement of marine conditions, which contributed to an increase in the quantities of fish being caught, pointing out that This improvement reflects positively on local markets, as more fish are available, enhances supplies, and contributes to preventing price increases.

It is expected that the market will be supplied with larger quantities during the evening period as a result of the increase in fishing activity.

