More than 80,000 social rental homes have a moderate to very poor maintenance condition. This is apparent from figures from the Housing Association Authority (Aw), where RTL News Saturday about message.

The condition of about 1.5 million social rental homes is fair, good or very good. In addition, the condition of 455,000 homes is still unknown. One in 25 houses is therefore in a moderate to very bad condition. It often causes problems for tenants, for example they have to deal with leakage, moldy walls or rotting window frames. With the scores moderate to very bad, major interventions will be necessary in the house within a few years, a housing expert tells the news channel.

The scores of a social rental home are determined by an expert with an independent standard. From the score moderate, a house needs major maintenance within 0 to 3 years. It is according to the experts who RTL News cites better to keep the house in the category well, with lighter interventions. This is also the case for more than eighty housing associations across the country.

There are also a number of housing associations with almost half of outdated homes. For example, 49 percent of the social rental homes in Woonstad Rotterdam fall into the moderate to very poor category. At Housing Company Velsen and ProWonen, 44 percent have a moderate to very poor maintenance condition.

