The northern regions of the country were exposed to moderate to heavy thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, which led to the flow of valleys in the mountainous areas and the accumulation of rainwater. Ras Al Khaimah Police said that the mountainous regions of the emirate are exposed to weather fluctuations accompanied by heavy rains and winds, and the public and drivers must take caution while driving. Driving vehicles, avoiding entering valleys and areas where dam water flows and collects, and not going to the sea.

The Director of the Transport and Public Services Sector in the Umm Al Quwain Municipality Department, Ahmed Tayyeb Muhammad, said that the department has developed an emergency plan to deal with the rainy season by fully preparing equipment and confronting any expected accidents in joint coordination between all sectors of the department so that each of them undertakes the assigned tasks of maintaining equipment and machines and preparing… Working teams and assigning workers to clean open drains and empty the internal filters of any sand or waste that may have accumulated in them.

He explained that the Municipality of Umm Al Quwain is closely following all the preparations made by the various sectors in the municipality to prevent the accumulation of rainwater in the streets and to ensure the safety of the public and to preserve the aesthetic appearance of the emirate. He pointed out that the municipality has carried out a number of campaigns to clean the openings of rainwater drainage networks throughout the emirate. And carry out the necessary maintenance work for pumps, water extraction mechanisms and equipment so that they are fully prepared and ready to deal immediately in the event of any accumulations of rain in the emirate.

He added that if any reports are received, the competent authorities assess the situation and direct the teams to the areas affected by the water accumulation and work to remove the water accumulations as quickly as possible. Muhammad called on the residents of the emirate not to hesitate and communicate directly with the department through the communication channels and the toll-free number 800898 to provide immediate assistance and go directly to the places. required.