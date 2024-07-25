You’ve probably heard the conventional wisdom that a glass of wine a day is good for your health, or some variation of it. The problem is that it’s based on scientific research on‘alcohol imperfect, according to a new report from Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs.

Link Between Moderate Alcohol Consumption and Longer Life Debunked

Over the years, many studies have suggested that moderate drinkers live longer lives with lower risks of heart disease and other chronic diseases than teetotalers. This has fueled a widespread belief that alcohol, in moderation, can be a boon to your health. However, not all studies have painted such a rosy picture, and the new analysis sheds light on why.

In summary, studies linking moderate alcohol consumption to health benefits suffer from fundamental design flaws, said lead researcher Tim Stockwell, Ph.D., a scientist at the Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research at the University of Victoria.

The main problem: Those studies have generally focused on older adults and failed to account for people’s lifetime drinking habits. So moderate drinkers were compared to groups of “teetotalers” and “occasional drinkers” that included some older adults who had stopped or cut back on alcohol because they had developed a number of health problems.

“This makes people who continue to drink appear much healthier, by comparison,” Stockwell said. And in this case, he noted, looks can be deceiving.

For the analysis, Stockwell and his colleagues identified 107 published studies that followed people over time and examined the relationship between drinking habits and longevity. When the researchers combined all the data, it appeared that light to moderate drinkers (those who drank between one drink a week and two drinks a day) had a 14 percent lower risk of death during the study period than abstainers.

Things changed, however, when researchers looked more closely. There were a handful of “higher quality” studies that included people who were relatively young to begin with (younger than 55 on average) and that ensured that former drinkers and occasional drinkers were not considered “teetotalers.” In those studies, moderate drinking was not linked to a longer life.

Conversely, it was the “lower quality” studies (older participants, with no distinction between former drinkers and lifelong abstainers) that linked moderate alcohol consumption to greater longevity.

“If you look at the weaker studies,” Stockwell said, “that’s where you see the health benefits.”

The idea that moderate drinking leads to a longer, healthier life dates back decades. For example, Stockwell pointed to the “French paradox,” the idea, popularized in the 1990s, that red wine helps explain why the French enjoy relatively low rates of heart disease, despite a rich, fatty diet. This view of alcohol as an elixir still seems to be “ingrained” in the public imagination, Stockwell noted.

In fact, he said, moderate drinking probably doesn’t prolong people’s lives and, in fact, carries some potential health risks, including an increased risk of certain cancers. That’s why no major health organization has ever established a safe level of alcohol consumption: “There is no level of alcohol consumption that is completely ‘safe,’” Stockwell concluded.

Drinking alcohol has no health benefits

Dozens of studies have purportedly shown that a glass of wine or a mug of beer a day could reduce the risk of heart disease and death.

But these studies are flawed, says a new review of the evidence, and the potential health benefits of moderate alcohol consumption fade when those flaws and biases are taken into account.

At best, one or two drinks a day have no positive or negative effect on a person’s health, while three or more drinks a day significantly increase the risk of premature death, researchers say.

“Low to moderate alcohol consumption is defined as roughly one drink a week to two drinks a day. That’s the amount of alcohol that many studies, if you look at them uncritically, suggest reduces the risk of premature death,” said study co-researcher Tim Stockwell. He is the former director of the Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research at the University of Victoria in British Columbia.

But after correcting for the study’s flaws and biases, “the appearance of benefit from moderate drinking diminishes markedly and, in some cases, vanishes altogether,” Stockwell said.

A typical drink in the United States contains about 14 grams of pure alcohol, according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health. That’s about 12 ounces of beer, 5 ounces of wine, or 1.5 ounces of spirits.

For this analysis, Stockwell and colleagues evaluated 107 studies that assessed the relationship between alcohol consumption and death. These studies included nearly 5 million participants from multiple countries.

“This is a snapshot of a lot of really bad studies,” Stockwell said. “There are a lot of confounders and biases in these studies, and our analysis shows that.”

For example, many studies tend to place former drinkers in the same group as lifelong teetotalers, calling them all “non-drinkers,” Stockwell said.

But former drinkers typically gave up or cut back on alcohol because of health problems, Stockwell said. The new analysis found that former drinkers actually had a 22 percent higher risk of death than abstainers.

Their presence in the “non-drinkers” group skews the results, creating the illusion that drinking a little each day is healthy, Stockwell said.

For the new study, the researchers pooled the data and then made adjustments to account for issues like “ex-drinker bias.”

“We’ve put a Band-Aid on all these flawed studies to try to explore how these different characteristics translate into health benefits,” Stockwell said.

The combined, adjusted data from the studies showed that neither occasional drinkers (less than 1.3 grams of alcohol, or one drink every two weeks) nor occasional drinkers (up to 24 grams per day, or about two drinks) had a significantly reduced risk of death.

The researchers found a small, but not significant, increased risk of death among those who drank 25 to 44 grams of alcohol a day, or about three drinks.

The results showed a significantly higher risk of death for people who drank 45 grams or more of alcohol per day.

The highest risk occurred among people who drank 65 grams of alcohol or more a day, or more than four drinks. Their risk of death was about 35 percent higher than that of occasional drinkers.

“There’s this question of whether drinking at low levels is beneficial, and I think I would take that to mean it’s not particularly beneficial,” said Catherine Lesko, an associate professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore. “I don’t know if it’s harmful to drink at very low levels. But a lot of the findings are reinforcing the harmful effects of even moderate or high alcohol consumption.”

The analysis also found that alcohol, in smaller amounts, had a more marked effect on women’s risk of death.

The increased risk of death from drinking in women was consistently higher than the risk in men. For example, the increased risk of death for women who drank 65 grams or more per day was 61 percent, nearly double that of men who drank the same amount.

“Women experience alcohol differently than men due to biological factors. Even when drinking the same amount of alcohol, women have higher blood alcohol levels, become intoxicated more quickly, and take longer to metabolize alcohol,” noted Pat Aussem. She is associate vice president of consumer clinical content development for the Partnership to End Addiction.

These findings make sense when you consider that alcohol consumption has been linked to at least 22 specific causes of death, Stockwell said.

Alcohol use increases the risk of liver disease, certain cancers, stroke and heart disease, Stockwell said. It also contributes to deaths from injuries from accidents, car crashes, homicides and suicides.

Other studies that take genetics into account “support our conclusion that people who drink moderately are not protected from heart disease or premature death. So our results are consistent with other studies that use a stronger design,” Stockwell said.

Aussem said the research had established a “risk continuum” associated with weekly alcohol consumption, where the risk of harm is:

•2 standard drinks or fewer per week: At this level you are likely to avoid alcohol-related consequences for yourself and others.

•3 to 6 standard drinks per week: At this level, the risk of developing several types of cancer, including breast and colon cancer, increases.

•7 or more standard drinks per week: At this level the risk of heart disease or stroke increases significantly.

“Every additional standard drink dramatically increases the risk of alcohol-related consequences. These risks increase with consumption, as it is more difficult to repair the damage done to cellular tissue in the body and brain,” Aussem said.

“Simply put, less is more,” he added. “Any reduction measure can be helpful in terms of reducing the risks of alcohol-related cancers and cardiovascular disease.”

The researchers noted some limitations to their work. Measurement of alcohol consumption was imperfect in most studies, they said, and self-reported alcohol consumption was likely underestimated in many cases.

To more accurately assess alcohol’s risks, future studies should look at specific drinking-related diseases and link them to specific groups, Stockwell said. For example, studies could look at alcohol’s cancer risk for men versus women.

The researchers concluded that it would be better for studies to use occasional drinkers as the reference group, because they tend to have more “normal” health characteristics than teetotalers.