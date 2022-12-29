Modena, babies in coma: shaken by parents to make them stop crying

In Modena, two newborns ended up in hospital after being “shaken” by their parents to make them stop crying. In one of the two cases, registered at the Polyclinic of the Emilia province, the five-month-old victim reportedly suffered brain damage.

The cause of the traumas is attributable to the so-called Shaken baby syndrome, or the violent shaking of the newborn to interrupt its crying. However, if the baby stops crying with the shocks, it is only because he has gone into a coma.

According to the director of Pediatrics of the Polyclinic, Lorenzo Lughetti, quoted by the Rest of the Pug, the “infant in these cases has the inability to control the head and we can correlate these repeated movements to when we are rear-ended by a car. They are like dozens of rear-end collisions that the child suffers. Bridge veins in the brain “tear” and there is bleeding. The child – he continues – stops crying but stops crying because in reality he has gone into a coma. We have found this in clinical practice in recent years and it is something that parents, especially new parents, must be careful about. you never shake a baby,” she concluded.

The investigation into abuse

The Modena prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into ill-treatment. In particular, there are two open files and in both cases the suspects are both parents. The couple has already been separated from the newborns.