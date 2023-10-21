Tunisian found dead in a car park in Modena: his brother accuses the police

Six carabinieri were registered in the register of suspects of the Modena Prosecutor’s Office. One accused of death as a result of another crime and five soldiers accused of injury. Repubblica writes about it today in a report to the death of Taissir Sakka, a 30-year-old Tunisian, found on the morning of 15 October in a car park in via dell’Abbate. A “guarantee” deed, explain the lawyers of three of the six soldiers, the lawyers Cosimo Zaccaria and Roberto Ricco (the other three are defended by the lawyer Lorenzo Bergami).

The first carabiniere also responds to threats and injuries to Sakka’s brother, who made a report. The two had been checked the night before, due to an argument in a club. “I am sorry for the death of the young Taissir. At the same time I would like to underline the innocence of my clients who acted with the utmost transparency and correctness as we trust will be demonstrated. Maximum trust in justice”, says the lawyer Cosimo Zaccaria, who together with the colleague Roberto Ricco defends three of the six carabinieri investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office, in view of the autopsy.

The story is summarized by Repubblica: “It all begins on Saturday evening, when Taissir and his brother are at the Arci club in Ravarino (in the Modena area). The two drink a little too much and start annoying some local kids, an argument breaks out and the managers call the police. The soldiers of the mobile radio unit take the Tunisians to the barracks, at the provincial command of Modena, for identification and reporting for disorderly drunkenness. The two are known and Taisir, in particular, in addition to a small drug record, is a rather irascible homeless person.”

According to Repubblica’s story, “shortly before midnight the gods are released. According to the reconstruction, a patrol crosses them again, but apparently nothing else happens. Mohamed Ali claims to have separated from Taissir almost immediately. The next morning the Tunisian’s body was found in a pool of blood in the parking lot. He has a blow to the back of his head and his face is swollen. A few hours later the brother reported the police stating that both were victims of a beating.”

The cameras of the barracks show the two brothers leaving calmly, there is no trace of a beating on their faces, Repubblica always explains. “If something happened it was therefore after the check. Here there are several hypotheses that only the investigations and the autopsy will be able to clarify. How did Taissir die? There is a witness who says she saw him running at dawn, as if he were fleeing from someone”, concludes the newspaper.

