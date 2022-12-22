He took a train with the aim of killing her. The story features a man of Romanian origins as the protagonist who had met a compatriot residing in Carpi in a chat for meetings. A virtual relationship that had been going on for a few weeks so that the two had decided to meet.

The appointment was set for Saturday 17 December in Modena. But in the days preceding the appointment he, a resident of Misano Adriatico, begins to behave too insistently and aggressively, so much so that the woman decides to cancel everything.

A decision that the Romanian didn’t like at all, so much so that the man immediately started persecuting her, with insults and threats, even of death, even going so far as to show her in a video the kitchen knife he would have used to kill her.

Not happy on the day of the appointment, despite the girl’s refusal, the man decides to go to Modena anyway and gets on a regional train but falls asleep almost immediately and, instead of getting off at the station in Piazza Dante, goes straight on to Fiorenzuola , in the Piacenza area. Here he takes another train to go back and reach his destination.

During the journey he is increasingly nervous and angry and on the phone with other people he confirms that he wants to kill the woman who had rejected him. However, a 15-year-old Romanian young man travels on the same train with a strong civic sense, able to understand the content and gravity of the man’s conversations.

The boy decides to contact the emergency service on 112, alerting the local Carabinieri who, in turn, immediately alerted the Modena Railway Police Post, the place where the suspect had reported he was headed.

The agents of Polfer of Modena, thanks to the descriptions provided, managed to identify and stop the man at the local railway station and, after subjecting him to a personal search aimed at finding weapons, they found on his person a large kitchen knife and another pointing and cutting tool that were seized.

The statements made by the woman, by the eyewitness, the recovery of the chats, the seizure of the weapon illegally carried by the suspect, as well as the statements also made by the suspect’s mother in relation to the child’s previous legal records in his country of origin, made it possible to acquire a probative platform seriously suggestive against the suspect, on the basis of which the Public Prosecutor of Modena requested the validation of the arrest and, also recognizing the concrete and current danger of recidivism, simultaneously made a request for the application of the measure custody in prison.

At the outcome of the validation hearing held on Monday 19 last, the investigating judge validated the arrest and applied the measure of custody in prison to the suspect.