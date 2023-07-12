Modena student died in Holland: mystery about the causes. He was an expert in cybersecurity

A young man from Modena, Ruben Biskupec, died under mysterious circumstances while in Holland for study purposes. The 25-year-old was well known in Modena for being a prominent rugby and American football player.

A computer engineering graduate, he was in Eindhoven to specialize in cybersecurity at the Institute of Technology. His parents, who run a pizzeria in Modena, are traveling to Holland to find out what happened to their son.

Two years ago, the Croatian-born youngster had won a second division championship with Vipers Modena American football team. He had played in the youth team of “Modena Rugby 1965”, arriving to play in the first team in Serie A (the third series in Italy) in the role of trocar. In recent years he had also attended a semester at the prestigious École polytechnique fédérale in Lausanne as part of an educational exchange programme.