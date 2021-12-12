Tesser’s team continues to win and does not stop. Ok Triestina, 2-1 against Giana. At San Nicola 3-1 without history in the derby with Taranto

On the eighteenth day of Serie C continues to win without stopping Modena, leaders of group B. Bari takes advantage of yesterday’s Palermo knockout and wins the derby 3-1 with Taranto and takes the top of group C, waiting of next week’s clash with the rosanero.

Group A – Fourteenth useful result in a row for Feralpisalò who, however, gets the same at home from Piacenza (1-1). The Lithuanian Dubickas responds to Miracles on a penalty, after hitting a crossbar with a header. Ok the Triestina to Nereo Rocco, 2-1 over Giana with the header goals of Ligi and Gomez (too late Perna’s penalty to shorten). The Pergolettese is celebrating, at the end of the week in which the penalty was halved: the 1-0 over Renate was achieved by Matias Fonseca, twenty-year-old son of Daniel, a former Uruguayan striker from Cagliari, Naples, Rome and Juventus.

Group B – At the last breath, Modena overcomes Gubbio and blows up Braglia: the 3-2 over Gubbio – tenth victory in a row for Tesser’s team – comes in full recovery thanks to Scarsella, after the previous braces from Azzi (provisional 2- 0) and Sarao who had reassembled for the Umbrians. Waiting for Reggiana’s commitment to Chiavari in the postponement, Cesena brakes that on the Carrarese field makes it 1-1 thanks to Pierini who replies to Battistella’s home advantage. With the lights off, Gaetano Auteri’s Pescara second consecutive victory: 2-0 over Pistoiese with a goal each time from Diambo and Rauti. Siena collapses again, with the fourth knockout in a row: Pontedera passes to the Franchi (0-1) in an all-Tuscan challenge split half an hour by Magnaghi’s penalty, which also led to the expulsion of Terzi. With the super poker of Teramo (0-4), even the best Ancona-Matelica of the season remains hooked to the train of the big names (double by Faggioli). Four zero to zero: Olbia-Fermana (heavy air for the Sardinian coach Canzi), Montevarchi-Viterbese (one pole on each side), Vis Pesaro-Imolese and Lucchese-Grosseto.

Group C – Bari takes advantage of the knockout of Palermo, who makes another derby – the one with Taranto that had been missing for 29 years – and extends to the top to more than eight on whoever chases. Match without history at San Nicola, 3-1 with the signings in the first half of Pucino (on a free kick) and Ruben Botta from the edge of the area, then again in the second half the unleashed Antenucci with his seventh goal in the last seven games. With the games done, Giuseppe Giovinco’s goal from the Taranto flag after Frattali had rejected a penalty against Saraniti. Next Sunday at Barbera there will be Palermo-Bari and for the rosanero it already seems the last chance to keep alive the race for direct promotion.

December 12, 2021 (change December 12, 2021 | 21:24)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Modenashow #tenth #success #row #Bari #wins #derby