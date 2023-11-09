Genoa – Modena-Sampdoria is also Paolo Bianco against Andrea Pirlo. In 2019/2020, the Gialloblù coach took the Uefa Pro coaching course in Coverciano together with the Blucerchiati. In that round there were also Vincenzo Italiano and Thiago Motta who obtained the best score (108/110) ahead of Pirlo (107/110). And there was Fabio Caserta, coach of Cosenza, who the Maestro beat 2-0 at Ferraris last October 22nd.

Arriving in Modena in the summer, with a two-year contract, Bianco from Foggia is traveling well, third after 12 days. After the promotions to Serie A achieved as a footballer with Catania and Sassuolo, he tries again. What is intriguing is his path. After two training experiences as first coach in Serie C with Siracusa and Atletico Leonzio, the former defender was on the staff of two opposite coaches. From 2019 to 2022, De Zerbi’s collaborator at Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk. Then, in the last season, same role in Allegri’s staff at Juventus.

From the technician of Brighton he inherited the love for the beautiful game, pragmatism and the ability to adapt to opponents from the Juventus coach. The result is an interesting mix, which is working in Emilia.

Bianco and De Zerbi had known each other since the Catania, where they had played together: «I didn’t want to be a collaborator, but De Zerbi called me four times and at the last minute I understood that it was the best solution – said the Modena coach – Roberto has something different from the others and after Sassuolo the ‘I followed at Shakhtar. De Zerbi goes in search of something that he will never find: perfection. It doesn’t exist in football. You can simulate everything, but then there is the imponderable. But this allowed him to reach the top.”

But Bianco expressed, albeit with different concepts, identical esteem for Allegri: «Max is a genius, a person of a superior level. He taught me to manage moments of difficulty, in this he is a phenomenon. Juve called me three times: I was waiting for Serie B, but being able to work with Allegri after having been his player in Cagliari and knowing that he is the polar opposite of De Zerbi, I liked it.”

To those who asked him which of the two would have inspired him more, in the summer he replied categorically: «No one. He will be a Modena fruit of my experiences. Module? It will be a 4-3». And the other three? White arranges them differently from time to time. At the start of the championship he mainly used the 4-3-1-2. Then the 4-3-2-1 that Pirlo is adopting at Sampdoria. But against Catanzaro, in the last of Modena’s three consecutive victories, he opted for the 3-4-2-1 already used in the success against Brescia. Even against Sampdoria, surprises cannot be ruled out. But he too, Bianco, will be very careful about his classmate in Coverciano. «Pirlo intrigues me – Bianco explained at the beginning of the season – we did the master’s degree together, he wanted me at Juve with him but I had already signed with Sassuolo. We talked a lot, he has excellent ideas. As a coach he has something different, as he does as a footballer.”