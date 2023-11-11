Genoa – Andrea Pirlo brings Gonzalez back to the center of defense, the Uruguayan was in doubt due to the viral attack that hit several Blucerchiati this week. Against Modena the coach then grants De Luca a chance in attack from the first minute, while Esposito will move back in place of the suspended Verre. Almost 4,000 Blucerchiati fans present at Braglia. Modena gets goalkeeper Gagno back from the start and at least for the bench Cauz and Falcinelli, not at their best.

The formations

Modena (4-3-1-2): Gagno; Oukhadda, Riccio, Zaro, Ponsi; Magnino, Palumbo, Duca; Tremolada; Bonfanti, Manconi. On the bench: Seculin, Pergreffi, Guiebre, Falcinelli, Giovannini, Battistella, Vukusic, Cotali, Bozhanaj, Cauz, Mondele, Abiuso. All.: White

Sampdoria (4-3-2-1): Stankovic; Depaoli, Ghilardi, Gonzalez, Giordano; Kasami, Yepes, Vieira; Esposito, Borini; DeLuca. On the bench: Ravaglia, Stojanovic, Barreca, Costantino, D’Amore, A. Conti, F. Conti, Panada, Ricci, Askildsen, La Gumina, Delle Monache. All.: Pirlo