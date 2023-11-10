Modena-Sampdoria, Cacciatori and the opponent’s duck: “He wanted to leave the pitch, I convinced him to return to goal”

Goalkeeper, coach. And, towards a colleague, also a sort of guardian angel. Modena-Sampdoria brings to mind one of the most beautiful feats of Massimo Cacciatori, Sampdoria number one from 1972 to 1978. Not a parade but a heart of gold gesture. Braglia Stadium, 23 April 1978: Doria wins 3-1 against the Emilians. We’ll leave the news to him, Cacciatori. «Modena ahead in the first half. In the second half we equalized immediately with Saltutti and then… and then it happened that their goalkeeper, Bruno Fantini, made a duck.” Own goal. Which goalkeeper has never had this happen to them? «To all of us but he was only 20 years old. After the mistake he had a nervous breakdown, he wanted to leave the pitch, he was in tears, I went to get him back in the locker room, I also gave him two slaps urging him to come back. And he listened to me.” It was the 53rd minute, then Samp scored a hat-trick on a penalty with Bedin, the Grande Inter midfielder. And in the 67th minute the Gialloblù coach Becchetti replaced the tired Fantini with Tani.”

But the story does not end here. “L‘The following year – recalls Cacciatori – I moved to Lazio. They were looking for a second goalkeeper and I, remembering the episode, I proposed Fantini. When I arrived in Rome I promised him: “You’re smart, at the first opportunity I’ll make you debut in Serie A”. Word kept: 18 February 1979, Lazio-Fiorentina 4-0: in the 88th minute Cacciatori goes out, Fantini comes in on his first and only appearance in Serie A. «Then he had a good career between Serie B and C, he was strong, with great potential, he could have done much more. That day in Modena he had a crisis of youth.”

Born in 1951, Cacciatori today lives in his hometown, Ascoli. And since 2001 he has been a teacher of “goalkeeper technique” at the FIGC Coaching School in Coverciano. «The role has undergone a revolution between regulation changes and tactical evolution – explains the former Sampdoria player – in addition to saving the goalkeeper he is an added player. He must have basic technique in football, in controlling and driving the ball. I kicked well with my right and left, I would have felt good today too, even better. What doesn’t change is the importance of the head. I made many mistakes but I didn’t get depressed, I reacted immediately.”

Cacciatori arrived at Sampdoria from Inter, like Filip Stankovic: «He has a good character and for a young man he is an edge. He made a mistake but immediately recovered. The psychological aspect is fundamental, the trainers must take care of it from the age of 14 onwards. The goalkeeper must have self-esteem to maintain the correct balance both after the error and after the fantastic intervention, because both are part of the game.”

This season Stankovic has shown off the cap a couple of times, a vintage accessory of goalkeepers of the past. «I used it – recalls Cacciatori – sometimes because I had to, to protect my eyes from the sun. Others for good luck, if he had performed well in the previous match. But Boranga surpassed everyone: one year in Perugia he always wore his cap, then as soon as an opponent launched a shot he threw it away and dived to save. And then put it back on.”

Sampdoria is looking for the third championship victory in its history in Modena after the 2-0 in 2012 with Eder and Pozzi and after the 3-1 in 1978 with Cacciatori between the posts: «I support my former teams, the 1-0 against Palermo gave a good morale boost, the path is the right one. Pirlo is just starting out on the bench but has personality and experience in football. Game after game we can go back.”