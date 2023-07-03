It’s been since 2021 that we haven’t left for Modena for the most awaited weekend of the Italian table playersand we were therefore impatient to walk among those pavilions again, looking for a table where we could sit and try some new title, perhaps biting into a tigella.

Our expectations were not disappointed, we managed to test many new titles that we had on the list, where some really wowed us (and we weren’t able to bring them home by a hair… yes, The Wolves, let’s talk about you), and where others amazed us and left us wanting a new game. But let’s go in order and see in more detail what we tried at Modena Play 2023.

oak

The first day of the fair began at a table of Skull Creationswhere we had the opportunity to try oak. We could not play a full game with this title of this worker placement, which we felt combined some previously seen mechanics, conjugated to a particular setting (druids). He didn’t tell us anything new, but we’d like to try it in its entirety more calmly, perhaps seeing how it develops on the finale.

Namiji

We then passed by Squid missing to try the Tokaido’s successor, Namiji. The mechanics are reminiscent of its predecessor, with a few more twists that made us appreciate it more. We had time to finish a game and here we are have a lot of fun. The graphics and materials are also beautiful. Definitely one of the most pleasant titles of the day.

Twilight Inscription

After enjoying some tigella, as per tradition at the Play, we headed towards the stand of Asmodee intrigued by Twilight Inscription. It is an impressive roll and write set in the universe of the well-known Twilight Imperium. Don’t worry if you don’t know or don’t like it: Twilight Inscription is a game with completely different mechanics. The first visual impact, without knowing the rules, is unsettling. Lots of symbols and planks. But once explained it flows really smoothly and without particular hitches. Very nice for the roll and write genre, it surprised us positively and an in-depth review will soon arrive as it convinced us enough to get it!

Red Cathedral

Not all of us had yet had a chance to play Red Cathedral Of Devir, so we sat down for a game. The game has reconfirmed itself as a pleasant medium weight, with simple but certainly deep rules and mechanics.

My shelfie

Always from Skull ended our Friday, with My shelfie, a nice puzzle game filler that surprised us positively (it’s definitely on the list for future purchases). Also excellent as an introductory or family.

Pampero

The second day was undoubtedly also the busiest, which is why we unfortunately managed to play less, given the huge influx of people at the tables. Luckily we had a seat booked for Pampero Of Tesla Games, a management game set in South America. It seems exactly our genre, but unfortunately given the amount of rules and the complexity of the game we managed to do just a few rounds. He certainly left us wanting a real match. The materials were not yet the definitive ones (it was a prototypebut actually aesthetically already very nice), we own curious to see how it will be when it comes out.

The Wolves

We then headed to the tables of United Games to finally try The Wolves, one of the most talked about titles of this edition of the Play. It struck us a lot, especially for one mechanics that we had never seen before and that works very well! We wanted to get a copy, but it sold out on Friday. Surely there will be a review of this title too!

A visit to the children’s stand

Since there was also a small child among us, we also dedicated some time to the stands of Haba And Djecowhich have a line for the little ones (starting from two years). If you are gamer parents and want to start offering board games as soon as possible, therefore, you cannot miss out:

Bunny takes a bath by Haba

by Haba Little balance and little actionby Djeco

Thousand Flowers

We finished the day from Devir with Thousand Flowers. The game had attracted us for the materials and the graphics, very nice, but the draft mechanics didn’t excite us and left us feeling that we had little control and that everything was a bit random. Sin.

Bitoku

Sunday started from Devirwhere we played a round of Bitoku, quite heavy game (and we don’t mind that) set in Japan. The graphics are a bit confusing but still we felt like the game Interestingalthough it deserves to be tried in a calmer environment to understand it better.

Tearful

We only moved one table to try Tearfula title with mechanics of Deck Building and majorities and a particular action selection system. We appreciated it even more than Bitoku, absolutely promoted.

India companies

We then moved on United Games to try their other novelty, India companies. Graphically, to tell the truth, it didn’t attract us at all, yet fortunately we stopped to try it because we were left afterwards pleasantly surprised. It is an economic management system that is simple to explain and with linear mechanics, including stock elements: an excellent introduction to the genre (but also pleasant for more experienced players). An unexpected little gem that we wish we had.

mosaic

From Pendragon we then again had the honor of testing a game with the author: let’s talk about mosaic by Glenn Drover. Imposing (to say the least) game of civilization and majorities, which we liked a lot.

Autobahn

From Skull again for an interesting title that we thought was very nice, but that we weren’t able to try with due calm, to be reviewed in another context for sure.

Earth

Finally we headed by Lucky Duck to play another particularly talked-about boardgame, Earth (some spoke of it as new Terraforming Mars but simpler). It is a card game with mechanics of hand management and card combos. He did not disappoint our expectations and certainly he too will be on the list for future reviews.

Thus ended this edition of the Play. As always, it was a great opportunity to try out new titles and spend three days of pure fun and good food. We can’t wait to go back already.