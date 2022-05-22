In a school in Modena, the 12-year-old tries to jump out of the window, the janitor is the author of the rescue

Over the last few hours, news has come that has shocked the city of Modena. In a middle school in the city, a ‘teenager 12-year-old was attempting suicide by jumping out of the window. However, thanks to the help of the janitor, the girl was saved. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

A pupil 12 years old attending a middle school in the city of Modena, he tried to take his own life by jumping from one window on the first floor of the school building. Thanks to the janitor who was checking the class, the tragedy was avoided. The 118 intervention was timely even if the teenager did not suffer any injuries.

According to reconstructions carried out by school staff, theteacher 12 of the class she was in was not present at the time of the incident as she was participating in an interview. In light of this, the teacher entrusted the class to the surveillance of the janitor who then saved the girl.

The extreme gesture of the 12-year-old happened minutes before the teacher returned to her class. Without any warning signs, the teenager climbed to the window of the school close-up. The janitor had guessed what was happening and rushed towards her to grab her.

Although the 12-year-old did not suffer any injuries, the intervention of the 118. The Carabinieri who carried out an inspection within the adolescent class. The police also spoke with the school staff to understand what lies behind the extreme gesture of the girl. Therefore, we are not currently aware of the reasons that prompted her to take such an action.

However, the episode happened in front of all eyes of his classmates who were amazed. Following the rescue by the janitor, the classroom was called principal of the school and the family of the 12-year-old.