Over the last few hours, one macabre discovery shocked the city of Modena. They were found in an abandoned lot along a river in the Modena area human remains. This discovery was made by a passer-by who immediately notified the police.

In Modena, a passer-by found a sack containing human bones. The macabre discovery took place along a river in the Modena area. In particular it is about the river Warm, in the municipality of Maranello. The man in question immediately gave thealarm to the carabinieri who intervened on the spot together with the coroner and the prosecutor on duty.

Macabre discovery in Modena: a woman’s clothes were also found near the sack

The human remains found, the bones and a skull, were inside a cellophane bag. Currently there is no knowledge of theidentity where the bones might belong. It’s not all. Gods were also found a few steps away from the discovery clothes of a woman. However, it is still not certain whether it is one correlation.

To carry out the investigations regarding the macabre discovery are the carabinieri of the investigative nucleus of Modena. Therefore, together with the prosecutor on duty and the coroner, their intervention along the bank of the Tiepido river, in the Torre Mania area, was timely. Here is also a pedestrian route for cyclists. Therefore, it is a very popular area.

As for the examinations on the human remains found, the Forensic medicine. The latter will carry out the analyzes on the bones and skull. At the moment it is not known who they might belong to. Hence, it purpose of the investigation is to find out the identity of the victim. In light of this, in the coming days the police will analyze the complaints that have been made in the last few months of missing persons.