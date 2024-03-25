As for thirteen years now, also for 2024 the members of Moto Pinguino arrived with their motorbikes – 180 to be precise – and loaded with Easter eggs to give to the little ones hospitalized in the pediatric ward of the Modena Polyclinic. “The visit of Motopinguino – explained Lorenzo Lughetti, director of the Mother and Child Department in a note – is now a splendid Palm Sunday custom for our children and all the staff. It's nice to know that there are men and women, outside the hospital walls, who remember what happens in our departments and are willing to commit a few hours of their Sunday to bring a smile to those who are forced to spend the holidays away from home.” “This year – added Luca Candini, president of Moto Pinguino – in addition to the chocolate eggs and some new games, we will also bring two IV tricycles to be used in the Oncohematology department”.