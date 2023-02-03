One of the two girls hit by a car in viale Monte Kosica, in Modena, on the evening of Sunday 29 January died in the Baggiovara hospital. Her conditions had already seemed very serious in the first moments of rescue: unfortunately the doctors were unable to do anything to save her. Her injuries sustained in the impact with the SUV that overwhelmed them were too serious. On the other hand, her 18-year-old friend remains hospitalized in serious but stationary conditions.

The victim, a resident of the ceramic district, was 17 years old. The accident occurred at the crossroads with via Galvani, in the train station area. It was around 8pm when the two friends were crossing the road near the pedestrian crossing, regulated by a traffic light system.

According to the testimonies of those present, the girls would have crossed at a red light. In fact, from what has been reconstructed it seems that a first car, a Citroen C3, stopped, probably because it had seen the girls starting the crossing, while the one that was immediately behind, a black Mercedes SUV that proceeded in the direction of piazzale Natale Bruni, driven by a 32-year-old man, overtook the stationary car, having a green light, and hit them right in the middle. A very violent crash, no skid marks were detected on the road. The man aboard the SUV immediately stopped and called for help together with the other people who were in the area.