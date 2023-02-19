Modena – Puscas on the field from the first minute and debut as owner for Boci on the left out. Alberto Gilardino limits the substitutions to a minimum compared to the eleven he won with Palermo e in Modena send Genoa on the field again with the 4-3-2-1.

Martinez is in goal while Sabelli returns to the right. New opportunity from the first minute for Sturaro, with Badelj in the control room. Behind Puscas, there will be Aramu and Gudmundsson.

Problems forward, however, for Tesser of Modena forced to give up Diaw due to injury. Even against the Grifone, the coach from Veneto doesn’t give up on the 4-3-2-1 with Strizzolo at the attacking end. Behind him the couple Falcinelli-Tremolada.



February 19, 2023

The official formations

MODENA (4-3-2-1) Gagno; Oukhadda, Citizens, Pergreffi, Ponsi; Magnino, Gerli, Poli; Falcinelli, Tremolada; Wringer

GENOA (4-3-2-1) Martinez; Sabelli, Bani, Dragusin, Boci; Sturaro, Badelj, Frendrup; Aramu, Gudmundsson; Puscas