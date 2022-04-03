The fourth to last round of Serie C will be completed with the postponement of Avellino-Turris on Monday (at 21), which marked Bari’s return to Serie B after four seasons. Here is what happened in the rich Sunday program in group B and on the other fields of group C.

Group B

Modena slips unexpectedly in Pistoia, Reggiana does not take advantage of it and returns from Viterbo with an equal that makes her gnaw only one point from the top (now there are four). The company of Pistoiese against the leaders (1-0) is signed by Bocic in the middle of the first half, with the Serbian’s goal defended by the great saves of Seculin. Instead, Zamparo’s brace (new lone top scorer at 17) at Reggiana is not enough, reached twice on the Viterbese field by Volpicelli and Polidori (in the final, Lanini’s pole and Rosafio’s crossbar due to the recriminations of Diana’s team). The goal of the former Ardizzone (1-0) is enough for Cesena to beat Entella in the direct clash of Manuzzi and extend to third place. In fact, Pescara also lost in Lucca: 2-1 at the beginning of the second half by Visconti and Belloni, shortening the usual Ferrari. Under the eyes of Tony Tiong, destined to become the new owner this week, Ancona Matelica falls to Del Conero with Gubbio (2-0, Bulevardi and Arena). Vis Pesaro, on the other hand, is smiling in the Marche region, relaunching itself in the playoff zone by beating Montevarchi 2-0 with a brace from Cannavò (eight goals this season). The expected Tuscan derby ends 0-0 between Grosseto (always last) and Siena who are struggling to hang up the playoff train. A point for tranquility for Pontedera and Olbia (1-1): Tuscans ahead with the goal found by Magnaghi after 500 ‘, equal on a free kick from the timeless 41-year-old Emerson. With the victory over Carrarese (2-1), Teramo mortgages direct salvation thanks to Bernardotto and D’Andrea, too late to reopen the games by Codromaz’s own goal. Imolese and Fermana do not leave the playout area (1-1): Blondett responds to Romano, with the equal contested by the hosts who asked for an active offside of Marchi.