The victim of the stabbing that took place this afternoon in Modena’s Novi Sad park, close to the historic center of the Emilian city, was 16 years old, in a brawl that would have involved, according to the first reconstructions, about thirty people. The victim, who died shortly after being transported to the Modena Polyclinic, was originally from Pakistan.

Fatal stab wounds. Pakistan also the most seriously injured, a 22-year-old operated on for stab wounds in the chest: he is in intensive care, with a reserved prognosis. A second injured, 18 years old and not in danger of life, is still hospitalized at the Polyclinic with a prognosis of about ten days.

Investigations are underway by the carabinieri, who do not exclude the 16-year-old from being an asylum seeker. Important elements could emerge from the images recorded by the cameras in the area