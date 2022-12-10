Alice killed and burned in her car, hunt for escaped suspect in France

The interrogation in Modena of Nicholas Negrini, the husband of Alice Neri, the 32-year-old found charred in her car last November 18, lasted about an hour and a half. “It is a mosaic with many pieces, hundreds, which we are trying to compose and put together”. said the lawyer Luca Lugari, who is following the man, in conversation with reporters. “We have given further clarifications on the times and they (the investigators, ed) will try to fill the holes and gaps of these few minutes that exist”. According to the lawyer, his client has an alibi made from the “reconstruction of the timetables. They have reconstructed everything he said and as far as we know they have been declared compatible ”he specified. Negrini appeared in front of prosecutors Claudia Natalini and Giuseppe Amara and answered all the questions while remaining “available should it be necessary to hear from him again. I believe – added Lugari – that there are no shadows on his position, while I find that the hypothesis of a suicide is absolutely to be excluded “.

As reported by La Stampa, “the main suspect in Alice Neri’s death is not her husband Nicholas Negrini, nor her Sardinian friend Marco Cuccui, who are still registered in the register of suspects for the murder and the destruction of the body of this 32-year-old, mother of a 4-year-old daughter, who left the house for an aperitif last November 18 and was found the following afternoon, dead in her charred car. Nor is he the third man, not the fourth, both colleagues from the factory where she worked, who chatted with her on Facebook, who had been reprimanded for intrusive attitudes, and had ended up in the myriad of hypotheses that have accompanied the case in recent weeks “explains the Press.

No, as the Turin newspaper writes “he is a 29-year-old Tunisian who lived less than two kilometers from the isolated place where Alice’s Ford Fiesta was foundwho was in the same bar in Concordia sulla Secchia where she spent many hours conversing with Cuccui on the night of her disappearance and who, after closing time, allegedly approached her without knowing her, perhaps killing her for a refusal and then fleeing abroad tomorrow”.

