Modena, 68-year-old woman dies mauled by her two Rottweilers: they had already attacked her in the past

A woman from Modena was killed by her two rottweilers, who attacked her while she was feeding them. The incident took place this morning in Concordia sulla Secchia, where the dogs had lived for some time with 68-year-old Iolanda Besutti and her husband.

Her daughter came to the rescue while her husband was not at home. The firefighters with several teams, in addition to the 118, immediately intervened on her place. The conditions of the woman, bitten on the head and arm, immediately appeared critical. She was transported in code red to the Baggiovara hospital, but she died during transport.

Investigations are underway by the local police and the carabinieri, who will have to clarify the dynamics of the attack, which took place in the garden. The two dogs, which are now at risk of being killed, had already bitten the woman in the past. The same ones that in a post on Facebook, the mistress herself called “my two lions”.