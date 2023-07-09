Modena, 42, dives and drowns in the Panaro: he is the third victim in 24 hours in the rivers of Emilia

He too had dived without ever resurfacing. The body of a 42-year-old man was found after several hours of searching in the Panaro River. The man, residing in the Piacenza area, had dived late this morning near the Samone bridge, in the Giuglia area, in the province of Modena.

After the alarm raised by the victim’s brother, the Pavullo and Vignola firefighters intervened together with colleagues from the Modena river command and divers from the Bologna Command. Giuglia’s carabinieri and 118 personnel were also on site. This is the third victim in less than a day in the rivers of Emilia.

Yesterday, in the province of Piacenza, a 25-year-old boy and his 60-year-old father who had gone to look for him drowned in the Trebbia river.