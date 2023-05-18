Facing attempt ended badly for a 22-year-old in a Modena shopping center. The man wanted to buy an appliance, but he also wanted to pay for it at a lower price, a price he decided. So he made a “homemade” label, attached it to the product box and tried to complete the purchase. A “film” trick that didn’t go well: a police patrol intervened in a shop in the shopping center and in via Emilia Ovest, in Modena, where private security personnel reported the presence of a man who, after having fraudulently affixed a self-produced label with a much lower amount than the original one to the packaging box of a large household appliance, he had paid the “discounted” price at the till.

The man, already known to the police, was stopped by police officers, accompanied to the police station and subjected to more in-depth investigations into his identity. The suspect, residing in the province of Venice, was subjected to the preventive measures of the ban on returning to the municipality of Trieste and the Oral Notice, issued by the Police Chief of Padua. From immediate investigations, it was actually found that the above the original label indicating the price of the appliance equal to 799.99 euros had been applied to another self-produced one of 125.99 euros, an amount that the 22-year-old had then paid at the time of payment at the tills.