Models and bloggers popular in social networks began to shoot massively by the pool in the same poses and launched a trend. The corresponding photos on Instagram drew the attention of the Daily Star journalists.

The stars decided to pose in a bikini, resting their hands on the side of the pool and holding the body above the water. In particular, the flash mob was supported by the participants of the British reality show Love Island Molly-Mae Haig, Chloe Ferry, Zara McDermott, Gabby Allen and others.

For example, Molly-Mae Haig was captured in a black swimsuit from the back, when she posed in the outdoor pool against the backdrop of palm trees.

Chloe Ferry posted a similar shot while on vacation: the TV star was photographed in a bikini consisting of a purple top and black thongs. Model Zara McDermott, in turn, posed in a similar location in a black and white swimsuit with leopard inserts.

In February, celebrities posed as entrepreneur Kylie Jenner and launched the trend. For example, fitness blogger Tammy Hembrow and model Arianna Ajtar repeated a photo of the 23-year-old highest-paid star in an upside-down bikini.