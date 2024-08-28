Alluring and beautiful models on their X profiles invite you to vote for Trump and chant the usual Maga slogan, “Make America Great Again.” But it’s all fake: they are actually European influencers, whose images were stolen and used for Trump’s campaign. CNN discovered this thanks to a long investigative work. They managed to contact the real influencers, unaware that their images had been used to seek votes in America.

For example, a certain Luna, a beautiful brunette who periodically posts photos and who defines herself as a “Maga Trump supporter” of the Winsonsin. Luna, however, does not exist. CNN discovered that the face actually belongs to a 32-year-old German womanDebbie Nederlof, social media manager for an engineering company as well as a model and mother. Obviously unaware of everything, while her smile was used on X as propaganda for Trump. “I have nothing to do with the US – says the woman, contacted by the newspaper – how could I be interested in the American elections from a small place in Germany?”.

CNN discovered 17 European women, fashion and beauty influencers, of Dutch, Danish and even Russian nationality, whose photos were used for the same purposes. The investigation was carried out in collaboration with Cir, Centre for information resiliencewhich deals with human rights. According to what was discovered, the photos would have been used “mirrored”, a technique that would make it much more difficult to recognize duplicates online, unless the images are reversed again. The profiles discovered with “mirrored” photos by CNN and Cir are 56. It also specifies that there is no evidence regarding Trump’s involvement, but in any case these are always profiles created to support the Tycoon.

The hashtags used at the bottom of the photos of these profiles are also very similar: MagaPatriots, Maga2024, Ifbap (I follow back all patriots). And often the stolen images were then enriched and manipulated: with pro-Trump slogans as well as with hats for example, always in his support. CNN tried to contact X, the social network of Elon Musk, an open supporter of Trump, and immediately after the various “incriminated” profiles have all been removed. Deleted. Without giving any responseamong other things.

Musk has also effectively entered the pro-Trump campaign and his social network, formerly Twitter, has removed a long series of protection and control mechanisms for what is published. Not to mention another mega-fake that came out just a few weeks ago: the kiss between Trump and Kamalacreated in this case by XIa, Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence, always with a pro-Tycoon perspective.

Another woman whose photos were taken without consent and used is Demi Maric, 27, a Dutch student and Instagram influencer. Her face was paired with the name Gabriela and this was also a Maga profile on X. And down with patriotic and Trumpian slogans.

Among those scammed, there is also Neriah Tellerup Andersen, 22, a Danish influencer specializing in digital marketing, and Kamilla Brogerg, 30, a fitness influencer, also Danish. All unaware, all stunned when CNN explained to them the reason why it contacted them.

Who could be behind this campaign? The hypotheses of American experts are varied: Russia, Iran or China, for example. It will be necessary to investigate. Remembering also that Russian hackers had already played an important role in the previous presidential election campaign.