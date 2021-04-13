E.A former metal workshop in the back yard of an inconspicuous 1950s apartment building on the main street in Rödermark-Urberach. Inside there are numerous high windows, like in a loft, cool concrete floor like in a hip sneaker store, a roaring fan heater and two models with long brown hair who only wear oversized wool sweaters with even longer bare legs. One, Christina Liebing, is sitting on an armchair, the other, Pauline Schüller, crouches gracefully on the floor in front of her and leans against her legs.

“Do you both still have socks on?” Calls out the photographer, Peter Müller. He stands about three meters away and presses the shutter release on his camera every second. The two models move all the time, sometimes the seated woman takes the kneeling woman in her arms, sometimes the kneeling woman puts her arms around the seated woman. “Christina, not quite like mom,” shouts Müller as she leans forward and hugs her cheek against Schüller’s.

Models rarely look forward to getting older

After the shoot, the two models, Peter Müller and the makeup artist, stand around his camera and look at the photos on the display. “Very nice, strong,” says Müller, “you pass through as a mother-daughter really well.” “That makes the difference in age,” says Pauline Schüller, 22, who previously knelt on the floor, and sounds cheeky and happy. Müller, 56, and Christina Liebing, 45, laugh relaxed: “Really mean.”



Anyone who made a name for themselves at a young age can benefit from it later: Linda Evangelista 2011 in New York.

Image: Helmut Fricke





In fact, for most models, getting older is not something to look forward to. Because they are booked less often and get less attractive jobs. With over 50, their share is less than one percent. Of course there are exceptions: Christy Turlington, 52, and Tatjana Patitz, 54, are still very much in demand. Stephanie Seymour, 52, is also in front of the camera every now and then.

Getting to know each other on the job

Those who don’t have a big name have a harder time after a certain age. That’s why it’s not the stupidest thing when an older model who still wants to be booked is ready to look old at the side of a younger woman. And to confidently stand by his or her age. When the old and the young model, like Liebing and Schüller, are also friends and well-disposed towards each other, this is expressed in the pictures. And photographers love it because it allows them to get good shots faster. “Sometimes there is also a catfight among models. You smile at each other, but the knife is sharpened behind it, ”says Müller. It is different with Pauline Schüller and Christina Liebing. And so it happened that in the past few years he has not only photographed her for himself, but also more and more often as mother and daughter, and the relationship between the two has become even closer as a result.

“Mother Christina Liebing” and “Daughter Pauline Schüller” met each other in 2018 on a photo tour on the Greek island of Paros. “I was by far the oldest there,” says Liebing, “and at dinner we talked on Instagram, and Pauline was incredibly helpful and gave me real Instagram training.” Schüller, on the other hand, felt drawn to Liebing, “because she is an incredibly open person and I always felt understood ”. Because he saw that they liked each other, Müller often photographed the two of them together the next day during a shoot on the beach. “And then it turned out that I passed away as a mother,” says Liebing and laughs.



Icon status: 2017 model Stephanie Seymour in portrait on New York's Empire State Building.

:



PICTURED: SZENES / EPA / REX / Shutterstock





It is a constellation that would have been inconceivable thirty years ago. Back then, mothers did not wear the same outfits as their daughters. But today mother-daughter constellations are in demand in many catalogs because today mothers and daughters often wear the same sweaters or scarves. And women in their prime have money, lots of money. In America they are already considered “super-consumers” because women over 50 account for 15 trillion dollars of consumer power there. Anyone who wants to sell fashion can no longer ignore this target group.