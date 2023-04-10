It was certainly a mishap experienced by one Tesla Model X in Hungary, but given how the story ended it could have been even worse. But let’s go in order and start from the crime, which dates back to last September 6, when an example of the electric SUV of the car manufacturer driven by Elon Musk was found at the bottom of the Danubein an area of ​​the river not far from Budapest.

The dynamics of drowning

The images of the recovery of the car have only been released in recent days, and show the work of the divers who finally managed to bring the car back out of the water. It is not clear why the Model X in question ended up at the bottom of the Danube: according to the latest reconstructions, the owner had parked it on the river bank forgetting to apply the handbrake, and so the car slowly slipped under the water. The happy note of this reconstruction is that no one was left inside the US electric car when it sank, which means that no one was injured or, worse still, lost their lives.

In any case, the owner of the Tesla in question immediately called for help from the firefighters, who did not have time to see the electric SUV as it was completely submerged upon their arrival. For this it was necessary to call a team of divers: after the vehicle was located, it was brought out of the water with the rear doors and trunk open.

Retrieved and… resold

A car completely ruined by water and therefore lost forever? It seems not. There have certainly been significant damages, but it seems that the owner of the Model X managed to sell it already the day following its “drowning” in the Danube, moreover at a figure of around 22,000 euros, which obviously means that some of its components that are not in perfect health are effectively repairable and definitively recoverable.