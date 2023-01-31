fromSina Alonso Garcia shut down

Anastasia Pokreshchuk can’t get enough of plastic surgery. The 34-year-old has had her cheeks sprayed regularly for many years – and is hardly recognizable in photos from the past.

KIEV – Until she was 27, Anastasia Pokreshchuk was, from the outside, an ordinary young woman. After completing her psychology studies, she worked as a freelance consultant for banks in Kyiv. While many people probably saw her as an attractive lady in her prime, Pokreshchuk aspired to more. Through beauty interventions, she gradually began to change her face. In order to get closer to her ideal of beauty, she first had her lips sprayed on. She then underwent botox treatments on her cheeks – she found them too chubby. Regular visits to the beauty doctor are now firmly anchored in the 34-year-old’s schedule. Her drive for self-improvement made her the woman with the biggest cheekbones in the world.

Her rapid transformation has allowed Pokreshchuk to garner more and more attention on social media. A few years ago, she set up accounts on various platforms to let fans share her unusual life. On your Instagram page 47,000 people are currently following her (as of December 29, 10:40 a.m.). As the transformation progressed, so did media interest. The model receives numerous requests for international newspaper and TV interviews. Pokreshchuk is clearly enjoying the limelight: “I love it – it’s what I’ve wanted to do my whole life,” she tells opposite Pro7.

Anastasia Pokreshchuk: The list of her cosmetic surgeries is long

Since beauty treatments in Turkey are comparatively cheap, Pokreshchuk regularly flew to Istanbul in the past to go under the knife. She has lived in Istanbul since the outbreak of war in her homeland, Ukraine. The young woman ignores the possible dangers of cosmetic surgery. “My doctors have known me for years,” she says. “They know I’m not a psychopath, I’m an educated person. Of course it’s extreme. But I often watched – and then even started to do it on my own.” Her beauty procedures have long since gone beyond just operations on cheeks and lips. The model spent around 24,000 euros on butt implants, liposuction on the abdomen, chin and face, breast augmentation, dental and Botox treatments.

On her Instagram profile, Pokreshchuk posts pictures showing her before her drastic interventions. One of them shows her at the age of 27 – already with lip injections, but with an otherwise natural, unoperated face and blonde, curly hair. The photo has nothing in common with her current appearance. In the comment column, fans are shocked. “You were beautiful once, why are you acting like that?”, “Damn, you looked so pretty”, “Man, she was a beauty”, can be read there. Pokreshchuk is apparently not deterred by the criticism – at least she refrains from discussions with her followers and is silent.

Though she appears to be fully behind the surgery herself, Pokreshchuk warns others not to do the same. “Nobody should do that – it’s crazy, of course,” she admits. Also Christian Fitz, specialist in plastic and aesthetic surgery Stuttgart, assessed the OPs as problematic. As he requested by Pro7 explained that Pokreshchuk “maybe even play with her life”. It starts with “very banal risks”. “If you put something under your skin, you run the risk of infection. This amount can cause bleeding disorders. There are nerves in the region that you can hit that cause deafness.” If you hit certain vessels, there could even be a risk of blindness.

Anastasia Pokreshchuk demands: People shouldn’t judge you by your looks

According to Pokreshchuk, there was no traumatic trigger, such as bullying, for her transformation. She was only driven by the desire to look special – no matter what others say. “In the 21st century, people should understand that it doesn’t matter what a person looks like – and it’s very stupid and rude to judge someone by their looks. Children, for example, love me – I look like a cute Barbie to them.” Meanwhile, the Ukrainian is not the only one who has become obsessed with beauty. So For example, an Australian woman paid 130,000 euros to look like a human Barbie doll. One Brit, formerly a man, even went so far as to first to the human Ken, then to the Barbie to permit.

The example of Anastasia Pokreshchuk makes it clear: cosmetic surgery can lead to a pathologically distorted self-image. Her numerous, serious treatments, especially on her face, are anything but harmless and could even ultimately make her blind. Young people who feel uncomfortable with their appearance should not emulate Pokreshchuk and realize that the desire for limitless self-improvement often springs from a deep, emotional suffering.